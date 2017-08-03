LPD: Lubbock mother charged after child left in hot car - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: Lubbock mother charged after child left in hot car

Jacklyn Robledo, 26 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jacklyn Robledo, 26 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Thursday at approximately 11:15 a.m., Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a child locked inside a parked car at OctaPharma Plasma at 7006 University Avenue.

LFR found a child in the back seat of the car. The child was unable to unlock the doors and appeared to be drenched in sweat. Once LFR was able to unlock the door and remove the child, they called for EMS and police to assist with the call.

The mother of the child, 26-year-old Jacklyn Robledo, had been inside OctaPharma Plasma while the child was left in the car without the engine running. Robledo advised she had been inside the business for approximately 45 minutes.

Robledo was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony. Child Protective Services also responded to the scene to take custody of the child. As a precaution, the child was transported to the hospital to make sure there were no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

