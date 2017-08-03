Showers, storms returning to region Thursday evening

Showers and storms returning to the region Thursday evening as rain returns to the South Plains.

A few of the storms early Thursday evening could produce some hail and winds of 60 mph. The strongest storms are likely from Muleshoe to Littlefield and Plainview.

A secondary area of storms will move out of New Mexico later in the evening with storms that will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning, but are not expected to be severe.

The best potential for rain will extend from Muleshoe east to Paducah and south to Dickens reaching west through Lubbock and into eastern New Mexico.

Friday will bring a slight cooling trend with a chance of showers and a few storms with most of the activity occurring in the early part of the day.

Look for a chance of storms through the weekend and some warmer highs on Saturday and Sunday.

