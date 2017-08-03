Food for Thought: 8/3

There were a lot of health inspections this week, but only one stop made it on the Food for Thought list, and it's at the bottom.
China Star at 1919 50th had 15 violations.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
According to the report, many of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
RELATED LINK: Full report for 8/3
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.