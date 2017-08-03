Food for Thought: 8/3

There were a lot of health inspections this week, but only one stop made it on the Food for Thought list, and it's at the bottom.

China Star at 1919 50th had 15 violations.

A dead fly was found in the gelatin. Raw meats were stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Several cans were dented. This can cause botulism.

An unlabeled can was with other cans.

Cut vegetables did not have a date mark.

Food items were stored on the floor. There was ice buildup in the walk-in cooler. Foods were not covered in the cooler.

A chemical was not labeled.

The dish washer was not sanitizing. Several utensils were dirty.

Food containers were damaged or broken.

Food containers were stacked while still wet. The hand sink needs to be resealed.

Kitchen racks were heavily soiled.

The floors, walls and ceilings through the facility were dirty and damaged.

Weatherstripping on the back door was torn.

There was no covered trashcan in the employee's restroom.

There was no hand washing sign above the hand sink.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

According to the report, many of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

