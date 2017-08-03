Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards

The New Home Leopards went 7-3 last season, but missed out on the pigskin playoffs, so Head Coach Fernando Baeza says his team is hungry to improve.

"This is my third year as head coach. 3-7 first season and 7-3 last year. We progressed and got better, but they realize we need to take another step."

New Home has a strong non-district schedule to prepare them for District.

"We have to come a little more hungry and prepared for District. We want to try to get to the postseason. Our staff and kids are excited and ready to go."