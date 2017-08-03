1 dead, 3 critically injured in Scurry County crash, DPS identifies all involved

Three people are in critical condition and one has died after a semi crashed into a pickup in Scurry County on Thursday afternoon.

DPS tells us it happened around 1:30 p.m. about 13 miles north of Snyder.

They say a pickup was parked on the shoulder of US 84 when the semi struck it.

There were three people in the pickup and one in the semi.

The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Jeremy Sanchez of Lubbock was critically injured and transported to UMC. One passenger, 40-year-old Benign Gil of Lubbock was airlifted to UMC where he later died. Another passenger, 27-year-old Matthew Martinez of Lubbock, was taken to a hospital in Snyder with non-incapacitating injuries.

The truck driver has been identified as 26-year-old Keith Henry of Abilene, he was also transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

