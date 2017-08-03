1 dead, 3 critically injured in Scurry County crash, DPS identifies all involved

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
A police chase ended near the intersection of 79th Street and Flint Ave. just before Noon on Friday. Several police units are on the scene, all parked around a white SUV.
