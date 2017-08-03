Driver critically injured in Scurry County wreck

A driver is in critical condition and two vehicles have burned after a truck/tractor semi-trailer (TTST) struck a pickup in Scurry County on Thursday afternoon.

DPS tells us it happened around 1:30 p.m. about 13 miles north of Snyder.

They say a pickup was parked on the shoulder of US 84 when the TTST struck it.

There were three people in the pickup and one in the TTST.

The driver of the pickup was critically injured and transported to UMC.

DPS says the other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured, but their exact condition is not known as of Thursday night.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.