Driver critically injured in Scurry County wreck

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.
A driver is in critical condition and two vehicles have burned after a truck/tractor semi-trailer (TTST) struck a pickup in Scurry County on Thursday afternoon.
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
