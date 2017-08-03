Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos

Meadow's new head football coach Kade Kittley is stepping into a sweet situation, taking over a Broncos team that went 8-4 and won the District Title last year.
The New Home Leopards went 7-3 last season, but missed out on the pigskin playoffs, so Head Coach Fernando Baeza says his team is hungry to improve.
Just 10 days before the start of practice, the Kress Kangaroos hired Kyler Roach last Friday to be their new head football coach.
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.
The Lorenzo Hornets swarm into this season with extremely high hopes as they have a team full of Seniors.
