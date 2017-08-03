Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Kade Kittley (Source: KCBD Video) Kade Kittley (Source: KCBD Video)
MEADOW, TX (KCBD) -

Meadow's new head football coach Kade Kittley is stepping into a sweet situation, taking over a Broncos team that went 8-4 and won the District Title last year.

"I'm excited. We've been doing a lot of summer workouts. A lot of kids are showing up. We are ready to rock and roll. Football season can't get here quick enough."

Kittley comes in from McLean and he is ready to lead this team to their third straight playoff berth.

"It's a real tough district. New Home, Ropes and Lorenzo. We are going to have to be prepared. We respect all our opponents. We are going to get after it."

