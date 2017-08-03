Rain and Heat in your forecast

Rain returned to the South Plains overnight with the heaviest amounts along the Texas/New Mexico state line.

It appears that a similar event will occur Friday and again Saturday night on the South Plains.

Storms develop in the New Mexico mountains and track to the southeast and move across the west Texas region. Storms may not be as active Friday night as Thursday night but could still bring some additional rain to the south plains.

Friday's highs will range from 85 in Lubbock to near 90 degrees along the Caprock. Then on Saturday the afternoon highs will move to the low 90s to mid 90s from the western south plains to along and east of the Caprock.

Sunday will bring another day of low 90s and a chance of evening storms as a cold front moves it the panhandle, then the south plains in the evening. That front will trigger more storms and lead to cooler temps by Monday.

