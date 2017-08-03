Rain and Heat in your forecast

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.
A driver is in critical condition and two vehicles have burned after a truck/tractor semi-trailer (TTST) struck a pickup in Scurry County on Thursday afternoon.
