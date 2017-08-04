SUV crashes into home, bursts into flames

Lubbock Police are investigating an early morning accident that sent one person to the hospital. Police say the driver of an SUV lost control and hit a home in the 200 block of Redbud, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue reports two vehicles were on fire, which caused the house to catch on fire.

The house received heavy damage to one room and smoke damage through out the house. The residents of the house were not injured but one person from the vehicle was transported by EMS to the hospital for injuries related to the wreck.

