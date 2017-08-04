Police chase ends at 79th and Flint in Lubbock

-
Friday, August 4 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-08-04 07:20:28 GMT
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Friday, August 4 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:40:48 GMT
A verdict has been reached in the securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-08-04 08:00:32 GMT
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
Friday, August 4 2017 5:20 AM EDT2017-08-04 09:20:29 GMT
The White House says the release of transcripts of President Donald Trump's conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January does a disservice to Trump.
Friday, August 4 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:57:43 GMT
A police chase ended near the intersection of 79th Street and Flint Ave. just before Noon on Friday. Several police units are on the scene, all parked around a white SUV.
