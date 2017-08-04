Hazmat responds to train derailment in East Lubbock

A hazmat team has been called to the railroad at Pyco Industries Rail after a train car derailment on East 34th Street and Juniper Ave.

The car derailed just after 11:30 a.m. A rail car is en route from Amarillo to set the car back on its wheels.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue is on the scene.

Officials have not released any details at this point.

Stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.