Noon Notebook 8/4: Texas Beef Council features Molasses and Pepper Crusted Steak

Maegan Wied with the Texas Beef Council visited the KCBD NewsChannel 11 studio to share the recipe for Molasses and Pepper Crusted Steak.

This makes four servings all within an hour.

Ingredients:

4 flat iron, top sirloin, tenderloin or strip steaks

salt and pepper

1/2 cup of molasses

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons dried red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Whisk together marinade ingredients and pour into ziplock bag containing steaks. Seal tight and flip a few times for even marinade distribution, set in refrigerator to marinate 30 minutes to two hours and flip the bag constantly.

Preheat grill to 400 degrees

Remove steaks and discard marinade, season with salt and more pepper.

Place the steaks on oiled grates and grill for around seven to nine minutes on one side, or until the moisture starts to pool on the top and beef releases easily from grates with tongs.

Flip once grilling on the other side for six to eight minutes, or until the temperature reaches 135 degrees. (check with a meat thermometer)

Transfer steaks to platter and let rest for five to ten minutes before slicing against the grain.

