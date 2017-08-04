Wind turbine blade passes through West Texas, trailer breaks in half

Crews in Brownfield look upon a broken trailer that is carrying a wind turbine blade. The blade is en route to Big Lake. (Source: Danield Alvarado, KCBD)

Passing through Brownfield Friday before noon a trailer carrying a wind turbine blade was stuck in the middle of the road after the trailer broke in half.

The extended trailer carrying the blade broke apart at the Buckley intersection of the Lubbock Highway, in Brownfield, according to Brownfield News.

At the moment crews are still trying to determine how to mend the broken trailer and get the load back on its route to Big Lake. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

