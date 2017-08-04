Xcel repairs to cause short outage in Denver City on Tuesday

Residents of Denver City who live south of Broadway will be without power for a short while Tuesday as Xcel Energy works to perform substation maintenance.

The outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes after 9 a.m., according to an Xcel Energy news release. The company also plans on calling its customers Monday evening to warn them about the outage.

It is expected somewhere near 970 customers may be affected.

“These repairs will ensure the reliability of our service in Denver City, and it’s important that we perform this maintenance now, and that we perform it in a safe manner,” Steve Deaton, regional manager for Community and Economic Development in Lubbock, said in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to improve our service in the city.”

