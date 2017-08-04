Woman charged with tampering with a corpse after suicide pact

A 43-year-old woman is in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond after a grand jury indicted her on charges of tampering/fabricating evidence involving a corpse. The indictment was stamped "RUSH."

Police found the body of 26-year-old Matthew Todd Goin in an apartment in the 5500 block of 19th Street on July 26, 2017.

According to the arrest report, Nicole Goin told police she and her husband Matthew planned to commit suicide together on July 24, 2017. Nicole told police Matthew faced criminal charges and believed he only had two choices: suicide or jail. She told police she didn't want him to commit suicide alone.

The report says Nicole told police Matthew wrote a suicide note and wrote "We just want to sleep" on the bedroom door. They made a playlist and posted it to Facebook so they would have music to listen to while they were taking pills. The playlist was made at 12:48 a.m. on July 25.

Nicole told police they had four types of pills, including 123 Tylenol Pills between the two of them.

The police report goes on to say, after taking the pills, Nicole woke up and thought only a few hours had passed, but it was around 24 hours later. She saw Matt was on the floor and thought he just fell out of the bed. She tried to wake him for 45 minutes and tried to lift him back on the bed, but his body fell limp and he folded at the waist.

Instead of calling 911, Nicole told police she wanted to tell Matthew's mother in person what happened. She began driving to her house, but got lost and ended up in Lamesa, according to what she told the police.

She ran out of gas, called Matthew's mother, and his mother called Lubbock police to check on her son.

Police arrived to find Matthew's body on the floor of his apartment bedroom. EMS was called and they pronounced him dead just after 2 a.m. on July 26, 2017. The Medical Examiner came and removed his body from the apartment.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, police issued an arrest warrant for Nicole Goin for charges of tampering with physical evidence/human corpse, aiding suicide and perjury. The grand jury indicted her on the charge of tampering with physical evidence/ human corpse.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.