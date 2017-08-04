Access road near 50th and West Loop to close Monday

Starting Monday electric utility work will lead to a lane closure on 50th Street and West Loop 289.

The far-right lane for eastbound traffic on 50th Street will be closed from Frankford Avenue to the West Loop intersection, according to a City of Lubbock news release.

The far-right lane for southbound traffic on the West Loop access road will also be closed from 50th Street to near the Lowe's Home Improvement store entrance.

This work is scheduled to take about three weeks before it is completed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when approaching this area.

