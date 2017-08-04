Access road near 50th and West Loop to close Monday

Three people are in critical condition and one has died after a semi crashed into a pickup in Scurry County on Thursday afternoon. DPS tells us it happened around 1:30 p.m. about 13 miles north of Snyder.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
