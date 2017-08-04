Spotlight on Ag: The economic impact of agriculture

We hope you’ve enjoyed this season of spotlight on agriculture, as we’ve highlighted several elements of what it takes to produce food and fiber while powering our economy.

It’s a business that generates about 4 billion dollars per year from production alone, but that doesn’t include extended economic impact from growers buying seed, fertilizer, fuel, equipment, and supplies from local businesses, or the tens of thousands of jobs supported by crop production.

It’s a risk that producers and their bankers take year after year, and we must do all we can to keep agriculture strong and viable.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Plains Cotton Growers, I'm Mary Jane Buerkle.

