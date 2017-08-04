Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles

The Ropes Eagles finished last year 5-6, and fought their way into the playoffs.

They look to build on that football foundation, this season.

“Last year we beat New Home, it was the last game of the season,” Lane Jackson, Ropes Eagles head coach, said. “We were the EndZone Team of the week, and that was a big finish to district play.”

Jackson enters his 22nd season as the head coach of the Ropes Eagles, and he is loving every minute of it.

“Good Lord has blessed me to be able to do what I love, at a place I love,” Jackson said.