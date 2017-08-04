Morris embracing bigger role with Offense

For the past five seasons, there has been a couple stable names with the Texas Tech Football coaching staff.

Offensive Coordinator Eric Morris, is one of them.

2013: Co-Offensive Coordinator and inside receiver’s coach.

2014: Offensive Coordinator and wide receiver’s coach.

2015 to present: Offensive Coordinator and the inside receiver’s coach.

Simply put, Coach Morris has been with Coach Kliff Kingsbury his entire tenure at Tech.

So this off season, when Kingsbury took a bigger role with the defense Morris knew that there were going to be days, where he would run the offense and he has embraced his new role.

“You know, it hasn't changed a lot and it has been fun for me,” Morris said. “It has been a learning experience for me, and for me to be a little bit of a voice to the offensive group. It was something that I wanted, and I am happy he gave me this responsibility.”

