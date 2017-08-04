Plans to bring a Purple Heart Monument to Lubbock

The 0900 chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is working to bring a new way to honor Purple Heart recipients on the South Plains.

The plans began in 2015, and since then, members have come up with the perfect idea for the monument, right next to the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial at Henry Huneke Park.

"It takes pieces of this memorial, kind of downsizes it, and it takes the Purple Heart medal itself and scales it about a thousand times," said Christopher Beck, Purple Heart recipient and 0900 chapter member.

Once the plans were drawn for what they wanted the monument to look like, they partnered with Danny Koch to head up the fundraising for the monument.

Together, they came up with the idea to call this monument, "The Monument of Courage" and to honor Gold Star and Medal of Honor recipients as well.

This monument would be the only monument for these men and women of courage in the area, and this is one will be for living, past, present and future recipients.

"It means a lot. Our recognition is normally on a brick or on a wall like this, which is to the fallen," said Beck.

With the addition of the Monument of Courage, people from the area can go to this memorial and learn more about our history.

"You know, you can go and reflect. Children maybe will be able to go not only to the Purple Heart monument, but learn about Willie McCool," Beck said. "I believe the monument is going to also have a bronze statue of a Medal of Honor recipient from the Midland area, so they'll be able to learn about Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart, just kind of learn history."

Right now, they hope to have the monument built by Fall of 2019.

But there is still a lot of work to be done.

Beck said they are in need of donations, and the plans still have to be approved by the City Council.

If you would like to donate to help bring this monument to life, visit the 0900 Chapter website.

