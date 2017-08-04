Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos

The Kress Kangaroos jump into 2017 with a new head coach, as they hired Kyler Roach this past Friday and he signed his contract on Wednesday.

“I am excited, I am a first-year coach,” Kyler Roach said. “So I mean, there is going to be a lot of new things but I think it’s going to be fun and the kids will enjoy it.”

With a new head coach, the Kangaroos hope to be in the postseason mix in 2017.

“I think second place is wide-open, for us it’s all about improving from week to week,” Roach said.