Special Teams look to make impact in 2017

When you think of football, people traditionally think of offense or defense.

But there is a major aspect of the game, that often gets left out.

As we learned last season, good special team’s play is vital for a football team.

Last season the special team’s unit definitely had their ups and downs.

The ups, came in thrilling fashion.

Like, a fake kickoff that goes well in the Texas game last season.

When it comes to the downs, we all remember how Texas Tech lost to Oklahoma State last season (off a missed extra point).

As the special team’s unit gears up for the season, they are excited with what’s to come.

Specifically, their new punter, the man from down under, Dominic Panazzolo.

“I think I will be one of the most versatile punters in the Big 12, I think this year,” Panazzolo, an Adelaide, Australia native, said. “Not many guy’s rugby punt like I do, I am ambidextrous. I am right and left footed, so you will see a lot of rugby left and rugby right. A lot of the guys use 2-step traditional punting, so I am going to be out of the ordinary and I think I will make punting a bit exciting in the Big 12 this year.”

