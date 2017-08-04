Summer Heat, Summer Storms?

The weekend will be more like summer than this past week has been. Highs will climb to the low 90s today in Lubbock and could even be a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

It will be mostly sunny today and through mid-afternoon on Sunday. However, Sunday's temps will be impacted by a strong cold front(for this time of year) as it moves through our region. The front will arrive in the early afternoon in the northern south plains and exit the region by mid-evening.

For Saturday, in addition to the hot temps it will be windy with south to southwest winds at 20-25 mph. Those winds will help to push the afternoon highs to the lows 90s in the western south plains and to the mid-90s along the caprock.

There is a slight chance for some isolated storms in the west and central south plains in the late afternoon and early evening. Models have those storms from Morton east to near Lubbock and south to Brownfield.

On Sunday, as the front moves south showers and storms will develop along that boundary and may be strong with some hail and high winds. Current models have the best potential for storms along and east of the caprock on Sunday, however, that could change depending on the arrival of the front.

Once the front moves through the area the skies will remain cloudy and rain will stay in the forecast through Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.