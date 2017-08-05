Former Texas Gov. Mark White dies

Mark White, one of the last conservative Texas democrat governors, has died.

It was first reported by The Austin American-Statesman that White died at the age of 77 early Saturday. He was born in Henderson on March 17, 1940 and attended Baylor University and Baylor Law School, where he graduated in 1965.

White served as Texas governor from 1983 to 1987, according to the Texas Political Project. Before that he served two terms as Texas attorney general and one term as Texas secretary of state.

Hearing of White's death, current governor Greg Abbott released a statement in which he ordered flags state-wide to half-staff.

“Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor," Abbott said in his written statement. "Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Linda Gale White and family during this difficult time, and I ask that all Texans join us in praying for the White family as they mourn the passing of a devoted husband, father and public servant."

