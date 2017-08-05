Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles

The Seagraves Eagles soar into 2017, after going 10-4 and making a strong showing in the playoffs to end the season.

“We had won 3 playoff games in dramatic fashion, big win over Bovina in Bi-District,” Steve Heryford, Seagraves Head Coach, said. “Then kind of an unexpected win for a lot of people against Roscoe, who beat us by a couple of touchdowns in the regular season. Then we beat Memphis, we didn’t start strong but we finished strong.”

Heryford enters his fifth season out at Seagraves, where he has gone 44-12 and the preparation for Monday has been building.

“I am sure there is a lot of excitement in our community, and I am ready to get to work,” Heryford said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.