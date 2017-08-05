Building fully engulfed after Levelland fire

A building near the 3200 block of Farm to Market State Road 300 near Levelland was fully engulfed in flames after a fire Saturday at around 3 p.m.

The Levelland Fire Department along with the help of the Sundown Fire Department were able to put out the blaze Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from LFD. Once emergency officials arrived on the scene after it was called in it was said the building was covered with flames.

At the time of arrival LFD officials were not aware of the contents of the building, or if any people were inside. However, there was nothing hazardous or any people in the building, they were later able to find out.

An investigation by the Levelland fire marshal is underway. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.