Seagraves police officer dead after responding to call in Yoakum County

Jason Fann, a 28-year-old member of the Seagraves Police Department and Yoakum County Deputy Sheriff, was killed in a crash while responding to a call.

The Department of Public Safety reported they were called out to a tractor-trailer injury crash around 6 p.m. two miles south of Plains, according to an email from DPS. Fann was responding to the crash when he lost control of his patrol unit and rolled it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Denver City with incapacitating injuries.

SPD relayed the news through its Facebook page on Saturday evening. At the time Fann was responding he was serving under the sheriff's department.

"He was well liked by all of our people and will be sorely missed," Scott McCully, Seagraves Police Chief, said regarding to the death of Fann.

There is currently an ongoing investigation regarding the crash. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update the story as more information becomes available.

