Pigskin Previews: Morton Indians

The Morton Indians enter the season with a brand-new head coach, as Girl's Basketball Coach Shean Abston moves over to take over the pigskin program.

“It’s exciting, I’ve been here for 3 years,” Abston said. “So being able to take over the program, and try to see if we can take it somewhere else. Just trying to have success for the kids, that I have gotten to know for the past 3 years.”

Morton is in District 3 of 2A Division 2, with some pigskin powers.

“District is going to be tough I mean those guys in Farwell and Bovina, Sudan and Smyer. Shoot it’s going to be a tough night, but we are excited to see what we can do,” Abston said.