LPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting near Clapp Park

A woman is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday morning near Clapp Park.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call near 42nd Street and Avenue T around 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old female victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for a suspect that fled the scene.

Police tell us the male suspect pulled up to the residence in a car. The victim and suspect got into some sort of an altercation and multiple shots were fired.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The victim's condition is stable as of 10:30 a.m.

