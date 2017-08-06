LPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting near Clapp Park

Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.
The sailor who went missing from a destroyer in the Philippines on Aug. 1 has been identified as 2005 Lubbock High School graduate Lt. Steven Hopkins.
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.
