Missing sailor identified as Lubbock High grad Lt. Steven Hopkins

The sailor who went missing from a destroyer in the Philippines on Aug. 1 has been identified as 2005 Lubbock High School graduate Lt. Steven Hopkins.

Hopkins, a 2009 graduate of The Citadel, went missing from the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem operating about 140 miles west of Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Hopkins had joined the crew of the forward deployed destroyer in July. Previous to Stethem, Hopkins had served on the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG-61), and the cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and Operational Test and Evaluation Force, according to 7th Fleet.

RELATED STORY: Navy Identifies Missing USS Stethem Sailor as Lt. Steven D. Hopkins

We'll have more on this story online and on the air on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.