Chance for heavy rain with gusty winds, hail Sunday night

A cold front passed through the area on Sunday afternoon.

Most areas are in the 80s north of the front with 90s and a few 100- degree readings reported across the southeastern counties as of 4:45 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms have developed across the southeastern half of the viewing area moving away from Lubbock.

Another area of storms had developed across New Mexico and this is the activity that could impact the South Plains Sunday and Monday. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail are possible with some of the storms this evening, but the overall threat for severe weather is low.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight across the viewing area. Some of the storms could linger through daybreak Monday. Locally heavy rainfall is the main threat. Lows drop into the 60s behind our modest cool front.

Models are struggling with Monday's rain event. Just like last week, it may turn out that our heaviest rainfall occurs overnight Sunday with lingering storms during the day Monday. This may lower our potential for flooding and heavy rainfall. Temperatures should remain in the 70s and lower 80s Monday across the viewing area. Plan on scattered showers.

I'm lowering rain chances to 30 percent on Tuesday, but showers and storms remain possible with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Beyond Tuesday, rain chances may be confined to overnight storms across the Northern South Plains and I'm warming highs into the 90s again Wednesday through Saturday.

Models show another frontal system next weekend affecting Sunday and Monday plans once again. Stay tuned.

