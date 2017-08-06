Abilene officer killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-20

Provided by Abilene Police Department

On August 6, 2017 at approximately 6:15 pm, Detectives Elise Ybarra, Chris Milliorn, and Robert Collins were enroute to the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas. As they approached Mile Marker 296 east bound on Interstate 20, they encountered traffic moving at a slow pace, as there had been a vehicle crash ahead.

Detective Ybarra, who was driving an unmarked detective’s vehicle, entered a line of slow moving traffic. A short time later, an eastbound white Chevrolet Pickup came upon the line of traffic that was slowed and collided with the Detectives’ vehicle.

Sadly Detective Elise Ybarra, age 33, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene. Detectives Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were transported by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center where both are still being evaluated by medical staff. At this time we do not believe their injuries to be life threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Detective Ybarra began her career in Law Enforcement with the Sedalia Police Department in Missouri. She started her career with the Abilene Police Department on June 2, 2014. After graduating from the Abilene Police Academy, she was sworn in as an Abilene Police Officer on November 21, 2014.

She served as a patrol officer for two years and then transferred to the Special Victims’ Unit as a Child Abuse Investigator on December 14th of 2016.

She is survived by her husband of eight years, Adam Ybarra, and their 10 month old daughter.