Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats

The Smyer Bobcats will receive the royal treatment this season, as defensive coordinator Scott Royal takes over the pigskin program.

"Coach Price stepped down and this is a bitter sweet thing for me," Smyer Bobcats head football coach Scott Royal said. "I am really excited about the opportunity, I know the kids and the kids are fantastic."

Smyer went 1-9 last season, but their youth should serve them well.

"We graduated two seniors, so we have a lot of experience coming back and so we should be better," Royal said.

