Levelland doctor delivers more than 3,000 babies

Arguably, there is no person who loves the town of Levelland more than Dr. John Hanna.

He didn't grow up in Levelland. He just grew to love it.

This is part of one of the many stories he loves to tell:

"So I wake up at 3 in the morning, I hear bam, bam, bam, bam. I see flashlights, shadows. Oh my, should I call the cops? I peak out and there are six police in my back yard all yelling 'Go to labor and delivery!'"

Dr. Hanna is in family practice at the Covenant Clinic in Levelland, so he treats all ages.

He says he loves kids, and his greatest joy is delivering babies.

He has delivered more than 3,300 babies in Levelland at all hours of the day and night.

That's the thing about rural health care. Dr. Hanna says when everybody in town knows who you are and what you do, you're on call 24/7.

Even on Halloween night, and dressed for the occasion, Dr. Hanna responded to an urgent call to get to the clinic for an emergency delivery.

He explains, "So I go running over there and I walk into the room to deliver her and she looks at me - big skeleton with a Mohawk - and she looks at me and says 'Oh, no no no no no'. The nurses had to find someone who spoke Spanish to say - he's a doctor."

Dr. Hanna has a wife and five children at home, but at the clinic, he has a unique office mate.

While it's not unusual for doctors to have a tank with lots of fish, Dr Hanna has a large tank with just one fish.

His name is George.

Nobody gets too close because George is a giant piranha.

Dr. Hanna and George have been sharing an office in Levelland for 13 years.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.