Frenship-grad Chandler Brand signs letter of intent

It's every high school athlete's dream to sign their letter of intent, and go play their respective sport at the next level.

Frenship-graduate Chandler Brand got to live out that dream on Sunday, as he signed his letter of intent to go play football at Concordia University in Wisconsin.

Brand leaves for fall camp on Thursday. He said signing in front of friends and family truly made this special.

"It was a really big deal to me, to do this in front of my family," Chandler Brand said. "To be able to move on to the next portion of my life, and to go on in this exciting time. It means a ton, for all of these people to come out and support me. It really humbles me, that how many people are here showing love for me and that will support me in anything I do."

