Major renovation project at Levelland's Wallace Theater

The Wallace Theater renovation project is under way (source: KCBD video)

An icon on the square in Levelland is undergoing an exciting renovation project.

The Wallace Theater was built in 1928 by Wallace and Rose Blankenship. It became a special place for family outings and first dates, and has a rich history filled with many memories.

The theater closed in the '80s, but now the team is working to revamp the space.

It is a nearly $4 million project.

Currently, the theater lobby is used as an art gallery to showcase local artists, and the loft is used to show movies, but there are even bigger plans for the old auditorium.

“We want to make this a great multi-functional space that fits today’s community. So we're looking at doing movable seating and staging...eventually we’d love to host dinners. We can open it up for wedding receptions, big parties," said Alycyn Keeling, Executive Director of the Wallace Theater.

The theater is a nonprofit and continuing to raise money for this project.

If they can raise funds quickly enough, the goal is to have this entertainment space complete in the next two years.

