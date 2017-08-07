Texas Tech honors Purple Heart recipients

Today Texas Tech University is honoring area Purple Heart recipients for Purple Heart Day.

Texas Tech University's Military & Veterans Programs and Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0-900 honored nine campus recipients and 55 local area Purple Heart recipients at their Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony at Memorial Circle Monday morning.

The Purple Heart flag will be flown on campus all day. The chapter president says this is a way to recognize not just those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but those that bled for our country.

"They get out of service and some feel that they've got no purpose, and so this we hope will help them in recognizing them. Tech has done a great job of recognizing them, our veterans and purple heart recipients," said Christopher Beck.

Texas Tech also announced today they are adding parking spaces specifically for purple heart recipients on campus and they are going to start a program to assist purple heart recipients with parking for class, meetings, and other needs.

