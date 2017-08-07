Industrial Rail Park works to improve economy in Levelland

Industrial Rail Park is looking to bring economic growth to Levelland The idea for the Rail Park first started back in 2008.

The community purchased 250 acres of land to be developed, including an area with a dormant railroad in need of an upgrade. Since 2010, they have implemented 5 projects at the site, including several with the oil field and trans loaders, and they're looking for more.

"The city with the EDC has spent about $10 million out here developing the park, and it's not completely developed, we've got about $4 million to go, we've had some great projects, it just goes to show if you build it, they will come, and so again, we're marketing like crazy and we're looking for more projects," said John Clary, President of the EDC.

Clary also says they have created a number of jobs with the Industrial Rail Park, and the capital investment has helped their tax roll tremendously.

