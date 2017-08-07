Industrial Rail Park works to improve economy in Levelland

An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
A Levelland man is helping people celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a unique way.
Industrial Rail Park is looking to bring economic growth to Levelland The idea for the Rail Park first started back in 2008.
The Wallace Theater was built in 1928 by Wallace and Rose Blankenship. It became a special place for family outings and first dates, and has a rich history filled with many memories.
