Service offers unique rides for lost loved ones in Levelland

A Levelland man is helping people celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a unique way.

Black Diamond Limousine and Hearse Service offers one-of-a-kind, customizable transportation services, like a Polaris Slingshot.

Derek Dunn started by buying a handful of limousines and wanted to do something no one had ever done before.

The hearse is customizable to reflect things your loved ones enjoyed, like sports teams, law enforcement, and more.

"I wanted to add something new to the funeral business that nobody's ever seen before. I was seeing all these hearses at these funerals, and they just don't do anything for me, they're just not cool. And I wanted something that you look at and go 'now that's how I want to go out'," said Dunn.

Dunn says they are now working with families and funerals across West Texas.

