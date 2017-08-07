Police identify victim of shooting near Clapp Park

Police have identified a woman who was injured during a shooting near Clapp Park on Sunday. Police say 25-year-old Azalia Garcia is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Lubbock police responded to a shots-fired call near 42nd Street and Avenue T around 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Garcia lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified and arrested the suspect on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Charges are pending for the aggravated assault. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

Police tell us the male suspect pulled up to the residence in a car. The victim and suspect got into some sort of an argument and multiple shots were fired.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

