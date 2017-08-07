Lubbock Parks and Recreation hosts annual K9 Splashfest

Calling all dogs! Montelongo Pool will be hosting the K-9 SplashFest on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation, this popular event allows people and their dogs to swim together in Montelongo Pool. Dogs can compete in three different contests: Swimsuit Competition, Retrieving Contest (from the side of pool or diving board), and 25-Yard Timed Race.

Prizes will be awarded in each event. Dogs must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination and have with them a 2017 rabies tag or certificate from a veterinarian. Dogs must be on a leash, and aggressive dogs or dogs in heat are not allowed.

Door prizes and concessions will be available. City of Lubbock Animal Services will host a booth at this event and will be providing microchips for dogs! Microchips are the best way to ensure that a lost pet is reunited with its owner. The cost for the microchip is $10 per dog.

Thanks to our sponsors including What-a-burger, Pampered Paws, Live Oak Animal Hospital, Acres North, 82nd Street Veterinary Clinic, Above and Beyond Pet Care Hospital, Three Dog Bakery, Merlin’s Pet Shop and South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock.

Admission fees for participants are $2.50 for adults and $2 for youth 17 or younger. Dogs get in free! Montelongo Pool is located inside Rogers Park at 3200 Bates Street. For more information, contact (806) 775-2670.

