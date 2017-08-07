Last day to swim at municipal pools: August 12, 2017

With summer winding down, the Parks and Recreation Department will be closing all City pools for the swim season on Sunday, August 13, 2017, with the exception of Montelongo Pool for K-9 Splashfest.

The last day all of the pools will be open is Saturday, August 12, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Pools include Clapp Pool, Maxey Pool, and Simmons Pool. Montelongo Pool is hosting the annual K-9 SplashFest from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on August 13.

Normal hours of operation for the remainder of the season are Tuesday through Sunday 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $2.50 for adults.

