Man injured in drive-by shooting near 50th and Elgin Ave.

At approximately 3:30 Monday morning, Lubbock police officers responded to a house near 36th Street and Elgin Avenue after a man was shot in the leg.

Officers were told the victim was driving northbound on Elgin Avenue between 46th Street and 50th Street when he passed a vehicle traveling southbound. Around that time, a gunshot was heard and the victim realized he had been shot in the leg.

The victim continued driving to his house where he met with friends and police were called. He was taken by a friend to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

