3 vehicles, apartment window damaged by gunshots

Three vehicles and an apartment window were damaged by gunshots just before midnight on Saturday.

The Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls of shots fired in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Apartments, which is in the 6400 block of Albany Ave.

When officers arrived, they began to question witnesses in the area who said four males were trying to burglarize a vehicle.

The investigation reveals one person approached the burglary suspects to stop them from breaking into the vehicle. At that point, one of the suspects reportedly began shooting a handgun and the suspects drove off in a dark colored car.

There were no reports of injuries. Three vehicles were damaged by gunshots. Officers also located an apartment window that was possibly struck by a gunshot. Officers were able to work with apartment staff to open the door to check the welfare of anyone inside, but no one was home.

At this time the suspects have not been located.

