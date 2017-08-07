Boil water notice for Tahoka lifted

A large crack was discovered in the main water line for Tahoka on Monday and the water was shut off. A boil water notice was issued, but officials have been given the "all-clear" and the water is safe to drink.

The water main break was discovered just north of the John Deere house in Tahoka.

The city is in the process of getting new water lines, but the break had nothing to do with the new water line construction. The break was in an old cast iron line.

