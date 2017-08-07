Water shut off, boil water notice issued after Tahoka water line break

A large crack was discovered in the main water line for Tahoka and the water will be shut off until approximately 2 p.m.

When the water is turned back on, a boil water notice will be in effect for all Tahoka residents.

The water main break was discovered just north of the John Deere house in Tahoka.

The city is in the process of getting new water lines, but the break has nothing to do with the new water line construction. The break is in an old cast iron line.

