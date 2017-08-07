Plans for new city park in Slaton

Rendering from the City of Slaton (Source: KCBD video)

Slaton is getting a new family oriented park.

The city's $1 million grant was approved and they will break ground in September.

The park will be built in two phases. Phase one will include enlarging the lake, adding sprinkler systems, walking trails, a playground, a picnic area, and planting trees.

City Manager Mike Lamberson said, "I think it’s a great asset to the community, I mean its somewhere where you can take your children grandchildren or we have a lot of people that like to walk in the mornings early in the mornings it’ll be lighted."

Phase two will be on the north side and will include a skate park, more parking, a pavilion, and restrooms.

The park will be a total of 23 acres when both phases are complete.

