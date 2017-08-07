Denver City Memorial honors all natives killed in action

Originally established in the late 1960’s, a memorial in Denver City honors those who have given their lives for our country.

The Denver City Veterans Memorial was created to honor four Vietnam soldiers who were killed in action, but after time and weather began to wear on the old memorial a local group decided to take it upon themselves to fix and replace parts of the monument.

However this time they decided to add all Denver City natives who were killed in action.

Mayor Tommy Wayne Hicks says the memorial continues to stay beautiful today because of donations from the public.

“Many times, in lieu of flowers, when someone passes away they’ll leave a donation to the veteran’s memorial, in lieu of flowers make a donation to the DCVM and that helps fund it.”

The new memorial now lists soldiers by the war they were killed in, with new names being added every year.

The Mayor says the memorial is important for future generations to honor those who have served.

