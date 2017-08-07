Tornado safe buildings coming to Slaton

The Slaton Independent School District will have safer buildings come next storm season.

Julie Becker is the Slaton Superintendent and says the school district needs more classroom space. Instead of building regular facilities they decided to pay a little extra and make them tornado safe as well.

"As we took a look at building the instructional space that we needed we looked into storm shelters and what that cost and found for about one $150 a square foot we could have instructional space that serves our kids needs for academics and we could also do something really good for our community at the same time," said Becker.

The buildings are FEMA rated meaning everything in them provides protection, from the door hardware to the louvers that go in the air conditioning.

These FEMA rated dome structures can withstand a tornado.

Lee Lewis Construction Project Manager Jacob Weems said, "Lee Lewis Construction and MWM architectures and the entire construction team are very proud and honored to be a part of this unique construction process and were extremely excited about the versatility that these buildings are going to be able to provide the Slaton Independent School District and the city of Slaton for years to come."

Becker says none of this would be possible without the support of the community and the school board.

