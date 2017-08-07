Slaton superintendent named superintendent of the year finalist

The superintendent of the Slaton Independent School District, Julee Becker, has been named a finalist for Superintendent of the year.

The school board made the nomination and Becker says she can't take all the credit.

"It just means that we’re going above and beyond every day for kids and so it’s a recognition. It says superintendent but what it really should say is team of the year, because of just the people that we have here that are willing to risk, do new things, embrace change, and have really high expectations and hope for our students."

Becker says she stays in Slaton because of the community that couldn't be found in a larger city.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.